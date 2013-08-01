By Martinne Geller
Aug 1 Food company Kellogg Co trimmed its
2013 sales forecast on Thursday, citing weaker demand in the
United States and the stronger dollar.
The maker of Corn Flakes cereal, Eggo waffles and Keebler
cookies stood by its full-year earnings outlook, excluding the
impact of currency and one-time items, despite reporting
stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter.
Net income rose to $352 million, or 96 cents per share, in
the quarter from $324 million, or 90 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding accounting adjustments and integration costs from
the acquisition of snack maker Pringles, earnings were $1.00 per
share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting 97
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 7 percent to $3.71 billion. Internal net
sales, which strip away foreign exchange, acquisitions,
dispositions and integration costs, fell 0.5 percent.
In North America, internal net sales fell 1.6 percent, hurt
by declines of 3.3 percent for its morning foods and 3.2 percent
for its snacks.
Cereal is a particularly competitive category in U.S.
grocery stores, due in part to an ever-growing array of
breakfast options, from yogurt to frozen egg sandwiches. Both
Kellogg and its main cereal rival, General Mills, have
recently launched breakfast drinks.
Kellogg said it expects full-year sales to rise 5 percent,
down from a prior outlook for a 7 percent increase. It cited
slower-than-expected growth in developed markets, particularly
the United States, and the impact of the stronger U.S. dollar.
Kellogg has been working to cut costs to offset the impact
of slowing sales. It stood by its forecast for full-year
earnings per share of $3.84 to $3.93, excluding one-time items
and currency fluctuations.
The company said it now expects currency fluctuations to
take a 9 cent-per-share bite out of full-year earnings, much
more than its previous estimate of 2 cents.
Kellogg shares were down 0.8 percent at $65.70 in early
trading.