Aug 2 Kellogg Co reported lower quarterly earnings on Thursday, hurt by higher commodity costs and weakness in Europe.

The world's largest cereal maker, with brands like Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies, said net income was $301 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter, down from $343 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.47 billion, from $3.39 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)