(Adds analyst, CEO comment, details on outlook, updates share
movement)
By Siddharth Cavale
Feb 6 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly revenue as sales of cereals fell for the third time in
a row in the United States.
Shares of Kellogg, which also sells Pringles chips and
Keebler cookies, fell as much as 3 percent in early trading to
their lowest in more than a year.
The maker of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Special K
and Rice Krispies cereals has been battling intense competition
from General Mills Inc and cheaper private-label brands.
Increasing popularity of yogurt, frozen egg sandwiches and
other breakfast items has also hit Kellogg's U.S. Morning Foods
business, where sales fell 4 percent in the fourth quarter.
These sales exclude the effects of foreign currency
translation, acquisitions, dispositions, and integration costs.
"We expect that the sales trends we've seen in several of
our businesses in 2013 will continue into 2014 and first-quarter
sales could be down slightly," Chief Financial Officer Ronald
Dissinger said on a conference call with analysts.
He expects gross margin in the first quarter to be flat to
down slightly.
Kellogg said it expected 2014 adjusted earnings to rise 1-3
percent, translating to $3.97-$4.05 per share. It expects
internal sales to grow 1 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting Kellogg to earn $4.05 per
share for the full year.
JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman called the forecast
"unimpressive," and maintained his "underweight" rating on the
stock.
The company said it plans to invest in packaging, shopper
programs, mobile and in-store ads as it looks to reverse the
decline in cereal sales.
The company will also develop new healthier foods such as
those infused with omega 3 and special cakes with quinoa grain
to address evolving consumer tastes.
To cut costs the company had launched a four-year cost
cutting program, called Project K, in November, under which it
plans to cut about 7 percent of its workforce by 2017.
The company said it expects to save $50 million-$60 million
for the full year from Project K.
Expenses related to the project are expected to hurt
full-year earnings by 60-65 cents per share in 2014, while
adjusted gross margins are expected to increase by about 40-50
basis points, Dissinger said.
SERIAL DECLINE
Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg reported a 2.8 percent
fall in total sales in North America in the fourth quarter.
Net income attributable to the company was $818 million, or
$2.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, compared
with a loss of $32 million, or 9 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Kellogg earned 83 cents per share, excluding items, helped
by cost cuts.
Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $3.50 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 82 cents per
share on revenue of $3.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Kellogg's shares were down 0.7 percent at $56.96 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Maju Samuel and
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)