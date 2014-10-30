BRIEF-Smart Metering agrees new 280 mln pounds revolving credit facility
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 30 Kellogg Co, the world's largest maker of breakfast cereal, reported a 2.1 percent drop in quarterly net sales as demand for its Corn Flakes and Special K wane in the United States, its biggest market.
Kellogg shares fell 2.3 percent premarket to $61.
Net income attributable to Kellogg fell to $224 million, or 62 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, from $326 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $3.64 billion from $3.72 billion a year earlier, with internal net sales in its U.S. cereals business declining 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore,)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.
JAKARTA, March 13 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will visit Indonesia next month, sources said on Monday, as part of what a Japanese magazine said was an Asian tour amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back Barack Obama's "pivot to Asia".