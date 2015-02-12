Feb 12 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly sales, weighed down by weak demand in Europe and Asia
Pacific.
The company's shares fell 3.5 percent to $64 premarket.
Net loss attributable to Kellogg was $293 million, or 82
cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 3, compared
with a profit of $818 million, or $2.24 per share, a year
earlier.
The latest quarter included a non-cash mark-to-market
adjustment of $822 million, driven mainly by changes in interest
rates on pension plans.
Net sales inched up 0.4 percent to $3.51 billion, but was
not enough to beat analysts average estimate of $3.65 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)