(Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
Feb 12 Kellogg Co, the world's largest
maker of breakfast cereals, cut its forecast for long-term
annual revenue growth as consumers shift away from cereals and
snacks to cheaper private label foods and cook more at home.
The Corn Flakes and Rice Krispies maker's shares fell as
much as 5 percent to $62.81 in early trading.
A long-term target of low-single digit annual revenue growth
for cereals and snacks was "realistic and achievable," Chief
Executive John Bryant said on a conference call.
The company, which reported lower-than-expected sales in the
fourth quarter, cut its outlook for long-term adjusted annual
revenue growth to 1-3 percent from 3-4 percent.
Kellogg forecast flat adjusted net sales for 2015. It
expects adjusted earnings to be flat or down 2 percent,
excluding the impact of foreign exchange.
Cereals and other processed foods from Kellogg, ConAgra
Foods Inc and General Mills Inc are facing stiff
competition from breakfast options such as yogurt and frozen egg
sandwiches and cheaper private-label brands.
Adjusted net sales fell 5.7 percent in its U.S. morning
foods business and 2.4 percent in the U.S. snacks business, its
biggest, in 2014.
The company also expects a challenging macroeconomic
environment in 2015 due to the stronger dollar, Chief Financial
Officer Ronald Dissinger said on the call.
Sales outside North America accounted for 34.5 percent of
net sales in the quarter ended Jan. 3.
Adjusted net sales in the U.S. morning foods business, which
includes cereal, fell 7.7 percent in the quarter.
Sales in U.S. snacks also fell 3.1 percent, excluding items.
Net loss attributable to Kellogg was $293 million, or 82
cents per share, compared with a profit of $818 million, or
$2.24 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter included a non-cash mark-to-market
adjustment of $822 million, driven mainly by changes in interest
rates on pension plans.
Excluding items, the company earned 86 cents per share.
Net sales inched up 0.4 percent to $3.51 billion but still
fell short of analysts' average estimate of $3.65 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Up to Wednesday's close, shares have risen about 12 percent
in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)