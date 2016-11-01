BRIEF-Summit Midstream sees 2017 adjusted EBIDTA between $295 mln to $325 mln
* Says announced 2017 financial guidance with adjusted ebitda expected to range from $295.0 million to $315.0 million.
Nov 1 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co posted the seventh straight drop in quarterly sales citing weak demand for cereal in the United States, a challenging UK market and "portfolio transformations that have taken longer than anticipated to execute".
Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $292 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $205 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 2.3 percent to $3.25 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hennessy Advisors, Inc. announces 3-for-2 stock split and quarterly dividend increase of 12.5%