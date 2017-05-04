May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company continued to reap the benefits of its cost cutting program.

Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $262 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $175 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $3.25 billion from $3.40 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)