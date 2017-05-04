UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a nearly 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company continued to reap the benefits of its cost cutting program.
Net income attributable to Kellogg rose to $262 million, or 74 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $175 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $3.25 billion from $3.40 billion, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources