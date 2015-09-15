Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for $3.3 bln
TOKYO, April 6 Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about $3.3 billion.
Sept 15 Kellogg Co said it would buy a 50 percent stake in Lagos, Nigeria-based Multipro, a sales and distribution unit owned by Singapore's Tolaram Group, for $450 million.
Kellogg said it would also have the option to buy a stake in Tolaram Africa Foods. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, April 6 Unilever said on Thursday it will exit its shrinking spreads business, increase its margin targets, raise its dividend and review its dual-headed legal structure, as it aims to prove it can deliver near-term growth on its own, following its swift rejection in February of a takeover proposal by Kraft Heinz.
* Whitewave announces court order allowing for completion of merger with Danone