Aug 6 Kellogg Co is considering a 2 billion pound ($3.37 billion) offer for United Biscuits (IPO-UNI.L), the UK-based maker of McVitie's, Sky News reported.

Industry insiders have said Kellogg could be a possible suitor for United Biscuits, given its large presence in the snack aisle with Keebler cookies, Pop Tarts and Cheez-It crackers and due to the struggles at its core cereal business.

Sky News said Kellogg was working with investment bank Barclays on a possible deal. (bit.ly/1y65JTa)

United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group LP and PAI Partners, have also been reported to be working on a public listing or a sale of the company.

Representatives for Kellogg and United Biscuits were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.5936 British pound) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore)