Aug 6 Kellogg Co is considering a 2
billion pound ($3.37 billion) offer for United Biscuits
(IPO-UNI.L), the UK-based maker of McVitie's, Sky News reported.
Industry insiders have said Kellogg could be a possible
suitor for United Biscuits, given its large presence in the
snack aisle with Keebler cookies, Pop Tarts and Cheez-It
crackers and due to the struggles at its core cereal business.
Sky News said Kellogg was working with investment bank
Barclays on a possible deal. (bit.ly/1y65JTa)
United Biscuits' private equity owners, Blackstone Group LP
and PAI Partners, have also been reported to be working
on a public listing or a sale of the company.
Representatives for Kellogg and United Biscuits were not
immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.5936 British pound)
