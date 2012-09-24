Sept 24 Kellogg Co said it entered into a
partnership with Singapore-based palm oil producer Wilmar
International to manufacture and sell cereal and other
snacks in China.
Kellogg said Wilmar will contribute infrastructure, supply
chain scale and its sales and distribution network to the 50-50
joint venture, which will market Kellogg's and Pringles branded
product.
In a statement, the U.S. maker of such products as Eggo
waffles and Keebler cookies said it expects China to become the
largest food and beverage market globally within the next five
years.
Kellogg's shares closed at $51.45 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange.