April 3 Kelly Group Ltd -
* Tndependent board of directors of Kelly Group , having
carefully considered terms of two alternatives
* Has received two non-binding expressions of interest from
separate parties, one of whom being Adcorp Holding Limited
("adcorp"), intending to acquire 100 pct of issued ordinary
share capital of kelly group
* Purchase consideration of R2.50 per Kelly Group share to
be settled in Adcorp ordinary shares with a cash underpin
* Due to material holding by Adcorp, shall pursue further
discussions with Adcorp in respect of their EOI
* Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution
when dealing in company's securities, until a further
announcement is made
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: