* Q3 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.42

* Q3 rev $1.41 bln vs est $1.43 bln (Compares with estimates, adds details on sector and rivals, adds share movement)

Nov 9 Kelly Services Inc more than doubled its quarterly profit that topped market estimates, benefiting from continued demand for temporary staffing services.

The staffing sector is seen as a barometer of economic health. ManpowerGroup -- considered a bellwether for the sector -- reported strong quarterly profit in October and said demand for temporary workers was "solid".

"Today's employers are seeking greater workforce flexibility as they adapt to new market realities," Kelly Chief Executive Carl Camden said in a statement.

For the 13 weeks ending Oct. 2, Troy, Michigan-based Kelly Services' income rose to $19.7 million, or 52 cents a share, from $9.6 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Kelly, which competes with Switzerland's Adecco , Dutch-based Randstad and Robert Half International , earned 51 cents a share on an adjusted basis, while analysts' had expected quarterly earnings of 42 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Kelly Services -- founded in 1946 by William Kelly in Detroit -- rose 10 percent to $1.41 billion.

Kelly Services assigns professional and technical employees in sectors from finance, education and engineering to information technology, law and healthcare.

Shares of Kelly Services, valued at about $609 million, were trading down 10 cents at $16.48 Wednesday morning on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Don Sebastian)