March 23 KEMET Corporation on Thursday
added $110 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said
IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: KEMET CORPORATION
AMT $110 MLN COUPON 10.5 PCT MATURITY 05/18/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 105.5 FIRST PAY 05/01/2012
MOODY'S B2 YIELD 9.294 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/27/2012
S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS