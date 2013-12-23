HELSINKI Dec 23 Finnish chemicals group Kemira is to sell its formic acid business for 140 million euros ($191 million) to U.S. firm Taminco Corp, the company announced on Monday, part of a drive to shed non-core assets.

The business includes a plant in Oulu, Finland and had sales of around 140 million euros last year.

Kemira said it expects to report a capital gain due to the deal in the first quarter of next year.