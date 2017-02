HELSINKI Oct 27 Fine chemicals supplier Kemira said Chief Executive Harri Kerminen will retire in April after 26 years at the company and be replaced by a former executive of industry leader BASF (BASFn.DE).

Wolfgang Buchele, who worked at BASF's fine chemicals business and has been a member of Kemira's board since 2009, will become the new CEO effective April 1, the company said.

Kemira also reported third-quarter operating profit fell 4 percent to 40.8 million. It reiterated its full-year outlook but said "the visibility for upcoming quarters is not as clear as when compared to the first half of 2011." (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)