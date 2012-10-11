HELSINKI Oct 11 Finnish chemicals group Kemira said on Thursday it will not buy Swiss company Clariant's paper chemicals unit.

Kemira was considered a possible buyer for the unit, one of three Clariant has said it planned to divest.

"As Kemira's chief executive has previously said, Kemira is not buying Clariant's paper chemicals business," spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Sakkinen told Reuters.