HELSINKI Nov 18 Finnish chemicals firm Kemira on Friday cut its full-year outlook on weak demand for paper and water chemicals.

The company said it now expects full-year core operating profit to be at the same level or slightly lower than in 2010. It had previously forecast an increase.

"The demand for chemicals for the paper industry in Europe and North America is expected to be lower than estimated. Some municipal customers have unexpectedly decreased their consumption of water treatment chemicals due to challenging economic environment," the company said. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)