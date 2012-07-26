* To cut 600 jobs, 12 pct of personnel

* Targets annual cost savings of 60 mln euros

* Q2 core profit falls 4 pct (Adds details on Q2 results, analyst comment)

HELSINKI, July 26 Finnish chemicals firm Kemira said it would cut 600 jobs, up to 12 percent of its workforce, slashing annual costs by around 60 million euros after it reported a fall in second-quarter profit on Thursday.

Kemira has supplied chemicals to the paper industry as well as water treatment products to oil and gas producers. It has been investing heavily in the water chemistry business, which it sees as a growth industry due to increasing water scarcity.

Kemira said its April-June operative EBIT (core profit) fell 4 percent from a year earlier to 35.7 million euros ($43.28 million), hit by higher costs.

Revenue grew 2.0 percent to 562.3 million euros but the company said it was helped by favourable foreign exchange rates as well as its exit from some low margin products in oil and mining.

Kemira is aiming for operating profit margin of at least 10 percent and revenue growth of above 3 percent.

Shares reacted positively to the company's targets, rising 1.4 percent to 9.08 euros by 0732 GMT.

Around 250 of the job cuts are likely to be in Finland, and the company added it would book around 85 million euros of restructuring costs within the next four quarters.

Swedbank analyst Tomi Tiilola said he was not too surprised by the job cuts as the company had been lagging behind its long-term targets. However, he said, the cuts seemed "quite extensive".

Kemira reiterated its outlook for the full year, saying it expected revenue and core profit to be around the same level as in 2011. ($1=0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mike Nesbit)