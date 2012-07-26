Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
HELSINKI, July 26 Finnish chemicals firm Kemira reported a fall in second-quarter profits and launched a cost saving programme that could lead to 600 job cuts.
April-June operative EBIT (core profit) fell 4.0 percent from a year earlier to 35.7 million euros ($43.28 million), weighed down by higher fixed costs.
Kemira said it aimed to reach annual cost savings of 60 million euros. ($1=0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.