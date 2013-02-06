BRIEF-Ufpi acquires Indiana manufacturer of hardwood products
* Current management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI Feb 6 Kemira Oyj : * Says possibility of exiting sachtleben has not materialised * Says does not see titanium dioxide market rebounding to 2011 highs in
forseeable future
* Current management team will remain with company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity