By John Kemp
LONDON, April 14 Extreme winter weather and
increased congestion have slowed rail shipments on large parts
of the U.S. network to a crawl since the start of the year,
prompting farmers and other rail users to complain.
"(We) are growing increasingly concerned about the
deterioration in service that is now occurring over significant
areas of your system," regulators at the Surface Transportation
Board (STB) wrote in a letter to Burlington Northern Santa Fe
(BNSF) railroad at the beginning of February.
Farmers have blamed increased oil shipments and poor service
by the railroads and have pressed regulators to intervene. But
extreme winter weather, more than anything, has caused the
backlog, which will probably last several more months.
The STB, which monitors railroad services and fees, also
sent a letter to Canadian Pacific (CP) at the start of
March to demand an explanation for the delays and an action plan
to restore acceptable customer service.
Rail operators acknowledge the problem, particularly in the
Midwest and in the northern plains states, citing bad weather,
rising oil shipments and a bumper grain harvest.
"BNSF's service in the fourth quarter of 2013 and the first
quarter of 2014 has fallen short of our customers'
expectations," the railway admitted to the STB.
Rail cars moving grains and sugar beet have been affected
particularly badly. The railroads are still struggling to
restore service even as the weather improves.
At the end of March, BNSF still had more than 16,000
agricultural cars past due, averaging over 21 days late,
according to its report to the STB. Delays are especially
widespread in North Dakota, where almost 8,000 rail cars were
past their due date.
*************************************************************
Chart 1: Slowing train speeds: link.reuters.com/nug58v
Chart 2: Longer dwell times: link.reuters.com/qug58v
Chart 3: Chicago dwell times: link.reuters.com/sug58v
************************************************************
Railroads and regulators monitor performance using a number
of indicators including average train speed and the length of
time that rail cars spend at terminals before being hauled on
the rails or released to customers.
On both measures, BNSF and CP's performance has deteriorated
significantly over the last 12 months. BNSF's average train
speed is down from over 25 miles per hour to under 21. CP's
average dwell time has surged from 6 hours to more than 10.
(Charts 1 and 2)
With trains moving slowly and more rail cars tied up in rail
yards, there is an acute shortage of locomotives, rail cars and
train crews and a growing wait for service.
Matters have been made much worse by repeated bouts of
extreme cold weather and heavy snowfall during the "arctic
vortex" in January and February, which has snarled up traffic
around Chicago.
CHICAGO RAIL HUB
Chicago is the largest rail hub in the United States, with
25 percent of all U.S. rail traffic passing through the city's
rail network and rail yards.
Nearly half of all intermodal shipping containers pass
through Chicago, including 54 percent of all intermodal units
bound to and from Seattle and 26 percent of containers heading
to or from the ports at Los Angles and Long Beach.
In 2012, Chicago's 78 rail yards covered 16,000 acres, and
its network handled 1,300 trains and 37,500 rail cars every day,
according to a presentation given to the North American Rail
Shippers Association.
But Chicago's rail system was badly affected by the extreme
cold weather, and delays there have been among the worst on the
system. Canadian Pacific reported delays spiking to almost 40
hours on average in late February, and the backlog has still not
cleared. Other railroads have fared even worse (Chart 3).
The snarl-up around Chicago has been creating a giant
bottleneck for the entire Midwest and northern plains area.
The extreme cold in January and February during the harshest
winter in 65 years forced railroads to shorten trains, Canadian
Pacific told the STB.
"When temperatures are as bitterly cold as they have been,
we must take steps such as reducing train length to keep air
brakes functioning safely and properly," it said.
Changes in train layout and loading added to the backlog.
"The resulting heavy switching and backlog of manifest traffic,
together with an overall increase in (oil) unit train traffic
via Chicago has resulted in substantial, sustained delays for
any traffic moving to or through the Chicago," CP explained to
the regulator.
This is not the first time that bad weather has caused
lengthy delays at the Chicago hub. In January 1999, a blizzard
tied up freight traffic for months.
In a bid to solve the problem, the city's rail industry
established the Chicago Transportation Coordination Office,
which brings together representatives from all the major
railroads operating in the city and is meant to maintain
"liquidity and velocity" in the hub yards.
But since Jan. 6, the coordination office has declared an
Alert Level 3, its most severe warning, based on poor weather
conditions and the exceptional stress on the rail yards.
The backlog will eventually clear, but past tangles have
taken weeks and months to clear once the weather that caused
them is over. The current recovery is proving no different.
Even when the overall situation improves, some customers
will continue to experience lengthy delays for weeks or even
months yet.
