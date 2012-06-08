BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysia's government has given the green light for financial services group K&N Kenanga Holdings to acquire rival ECM Libra Financial Group's investment banking and stock broking businesses, both companies said late on Thursday.
The move comes roughly eight months after the central bank allowed both firms to commence merger talks and signals that consolidation in the financial services sector is heating up in this Southeast Asian country.
Separately, the Edge Financial Daily cited sources as saying on Friday that K&N Kenanga could acquire ECM Libra's business units in a 890 million ringgit ($281.60 million) deal.
"Kenanga is expected to pay at least 500 million ringgit cash, issue about 120 million K&N Kenanga shares and 90 million ringgit worth of loan stocks," the daily reported.
The deal follows the recent tie-up between RHB Capital and OSK Holdings' investment bank, which saw the merged entity become the biggest brokerage service provider by market share in Malaysia. [ID: nL4E8E235J]
The Edge said buying ECM Libra's investment and stock broking business would make K&N Kenanga one of the three largest stock broking companies in Malaysia with a market share of almost 10 percent. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou