KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 Malaysian oil and gas service provider Kencana Petroleum said on Friday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Kencana Marine Drilling is building two rigs for a total cost of about $290 million.

The company said the construction of the Tender Assisted Drilling Rigs are part of its plan to expand its drilling business in the upstream sector.

The cost of construction will be financed through internal funds and borrowings, the company added. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; editing by Liau Y-Sing)