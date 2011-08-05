KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 The boards of Malaysian oil
and gas companies Kencana and SapuraCrest
have approved a proposed $4.0 billion merger plan, the companies
said in separate stock exchange filings on Friday.
The merger, which is the largest in the Malaysian oil and
gas space, will create the fifth-largest oil and gas services
firm in the country and will operate under the name Integral
Key, which is presently unlisted.
Both boards said on Friday that it has resolved to approve
the proposal, which will see Kencana shareholders receive the
equivalent of 3.00 Malaysian ringgit in Integral Key shares and
cash.
As for SapuraCrest, shareholders would receive the
equivalent of 4.60 ringgit per share in shares and cash,
according to the proposal.
Dwindling supplies of domestic oil and gas have prompted
state oil firm Petronas to accelerate its capital
expenditure to acquire new assets, and Malaysian companies are
being encouraged to grow themselves to win greater portions of
jobs.
The Kencana and SapuraCrest merger will also allow them to
better compete offshore against international heavyweights, the
companies said.
The proposal was still subject to approval by shareholders
of both companies.
Shares of Kencana had fallen 3 percent to 2.87 ringgit per
share on Friday, in line with broader market trends, while
SapuraCrest shares were down 1.8 percent to 4.41 ringgit each.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Purwa Naveen Raman)