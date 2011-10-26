(Adds further details)

NAIROBI Oct 26 Pretax profits at Kenya's main electricity producer KenGen jumped 47 percent to 3.65 billion shillings ($36 million) on revenue up 31 percent in its fiscal year which ended in June, it reported on Wednesday.

The company attributed the performance to favourable weather conditions that helped generation as well as the commissioning of new plants.

Revenue rose to 14.39 billion shillings while the profit after tax fell to just above 2 billion shillings from 3.29 billon shillings after a the corporate tax rate went up to 30 percent from 25 percent following expiry of concessions that came when the firm listed its shares in 2006.

KenGen maintained its dividend for the year at 0.50 shillings per share, due for payment in January next year.

But it also said in its results statement that it was looking at "innovative ways" of raising new capital, "in order to maintain optimal capital structure." ($1=100.75 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Greg Mahlich)