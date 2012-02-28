* Pre-tax profit up 33 pct to 1.7 bln shillings

NAIROBI, Feb 28 Kenya's main electricity producer KenGen said on Tuesday half-year profits rose 33 percent on the back of improved rainfall following a drought the previous year, and forecast good performance for the rest of 2012.

The company, which relies largely on hydro power generation, said improved rains would help it reduce over-reliance on the more costly thermal power it had resorted to during the dry spell, pushing its costs higher.

Kengen said first half pretax profits rose by 33 percent to 1.7 billion shillings ($20.56 million) in the period to December after electricity sales rose faster than its operational costs, largely driven by better rains and new power projects.

"The above average rains have improved our reservoir levels and we therefore anticipate normal hydro generation in the next half of the year ending 30 June 2012," Eddy Njoroge, KenGen's managing director said in a statement.

Electricity revenues increased by 13 percent to 7.2 billion shillings attributed to the new power plants, while operating expenses rose 11 percent to 5.5 billion shillings, he said.

KenGen said the firm would generate an additional 21 megwatts (MW) this year and 32 MW by 2013, which would translate to improved sales.

The company generates a total of 1,414 MW from a mix of thermal, renewable energy and existing hydropower dams, while Kenya's electricity consumption stands at 1,200 MW.

"These are good results. The beautiful thing is that they have been going big on geothermal," said Johnson Nderi, head of research Suntra Investment. KenGen said it would not pay an interim dividend, which analysts said was a result of the company 's increased capital spend to fund future power projects.

KenGen's share price dropped by 1.3 percent to 7.40 shillings on Tuesday. The results were released after the stock market closed.

Analysts have said KenGen's ability to generate additional power this year would determine the full year performance of Kenya's sole electricity distributor, Kenya Power, which posted an 11 percent rise in first-half pretax profit to 3.4 billion last Friday.

The east African nation, which relies on hydro power for the lion's share of its power supply, has embarked on cash-intensive alternative power generation projects like geothermal, becoming the first African nation to tap the vast potential of steam energy.

KenGen is looking to raise $12 billion through different financing models to build six geothermal power plants that should generate 585 megawatts by 2016, in a bid to diversify from weather-dependent hydro generation.

($1 = 82.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Helen Massy-Beresford)