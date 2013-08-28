LONDON Aug 28 Irish-based miner Kenmare Resources said first-half operating profits tumbled 85 percent on Wednesday, hit by higher operating costs, lower mineral prices and a lengthy period of subdued demand for titanium feedstock.

Kenmare, which mines ilmenite and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique, said its operating profit for the six months to the end of June fell to $6.9 million from $47 million over the same period last year. Revenues fell to $79.3 million from $109.1 million.

The company, which said it had completed plans to increase its production capacity by 50 percent, shipped 294,100 tonnes of products in the first half compared with 321,500 tonnes. It produced 302,600 tonnes of ilmenite and 19,100 tonnes of zircon over the period.

"With increasing production and the completion of the major investment phase, management's focus is now on controlling operating costs, conserving cash and de-risking the business," Managing Director Michael Carvill said.

He said the company was well posititoned to emerge from an unusually protracted period for titanium feedstock, which had been brought on by significant destocking by the pigment industry.

The company also said it reached a three-year agreement with its unionised workforce.