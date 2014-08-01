Aug 1 Kenmare Resources Plc :

* Agreed an amendment to project financing terms for Moma mine in Mozambique

* Got an extension to corporate loan provided by Absa Bank Ltd

* Amendment removes requirement to make scheduled principal payments of senior debt, payments of interest, principal of subordinated debt due in Aug, Feb 2015 and Aug 2015

* Kenmare has agreed with ABSA an extension to ABSA's $20 million corporate loan, which will now mature on 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: