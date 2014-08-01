UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
Aug 1 Kenmare Resources Plc :
* Agreed an amendment to project financing terms for Moma mine in Mozambique
* Got an extension to corporate loan provided by Absa Bank Ltd
* Amendment removes requirement to make scheduled principal payments of senior debt, payments of interest, principal of subordinated debt due in Aug, Feb 2015 and Aug 2015
* Kenmare has agreed with ABSA an extension to ABSA's $20 million corporate loan, which will now mature on 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s