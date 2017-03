MELBOURNE, June 26 Australian mineral sands miner Iluka Resources Ltd has proposed to merge with rival Kenmare Resources Plc, it said on Thursday in response to speculation in British media.

"Iluka confirms that it has made an approach to Kenmare in relation to a potential combination, which may be implemented by way of an offer for Kenmare," Iluka said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange. (Reporting by Sonali Paul)