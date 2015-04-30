April 30 Irish titanium miner Kenmare Resources Plc said it had received a revised bid from Iluka Resources Ltd and that it would work with the Australian company on the proposal in the interests of its shareholders.

Kenmare said the revised proposal would trade 0.016 share of Iluka for every Kenmare share.

Kenmare rejected Iluka's offer of 0.036 new Iluka share for each Kenmare share in June 2014. Both shares have fallen since then. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)