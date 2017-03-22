LONDON, March 22 Kenmare Resources, one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, on Wednesday announced an 88 percent reduction in debt and a return to profit after record output in 2016, which it expects to beat in 2017.

The Dublin-based company which operates in Mozambique was hit hard by the commodity price crash in 2015 and a fall in demand for the minerals it produces, which are used in paints, plastics and ceramics.

"The product market recovery remains at an early stage and we believe higher prices will be required to meet growing titanium feedstock demand," Managing Director Michael Carvill said in a statement.

Shipments of finished products increased by 28 percent to a record 1,024,200 tonnes and it said it expected to increase the number this year.

The company said its net debt at the end of 2016 was down 88 percent to $44.8 million following recapitalisation and record production of the minerals it produces -- ilmenite, rutile and zircon. Cash operating costs fell 18 percent.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $5.2 million versus a loss of $11.5 million in 2015. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; editing by Jason Neely)