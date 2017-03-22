LONDON, March 22 Kenmare Resources, one
of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon,
on Wednesday announced an 88 percent reduction in debt and a
return to profit after record output in 2016, which it expects
to beat in 2017.
The Dublin-based company which operates in Mozambique was
hit hard by the commodity price crash in 2015 and a fall in
demand for the minerals it produces, which are used in paints,
plastics and ceramics.
"The product market recovery remains at an early stage and
we believe higher prices will be required to meet growing
titanium feedstock demand," Managing Director Michael Carvill
said in a statement.
Shipments of finished products increased by 28 percent to a
record 1,024,200 tonnes and it said it expected to increase the
number this year.
The company said its net debt at the end of 2016 was down 88
percent to $44.8 million following recapitalisation and record
production of the minerals it produces -- ilmenite, rutile and
zircon. Cash operating costs fell 18 percent.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $5.2 million versus a loss of
$11.5 million in 2015.
