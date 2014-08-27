PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
DUBLIN Aug 27 Kenmare Resources Plc
* Managing Director says expects price increases in pigment in China to flow through to feedstock
* says sees feedstock prices at bottom of cyclical trough, sees steady improvement in zircon demand
* sees 'strong production' in H2, no repeat of issues with power at MOMA mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Conor Humphries)
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.