DUBLIN Aug 27 Kenmare Resources Plc

* Managing Director says expects price increases in pigment in China to flow through to feedstock

* says sees feedstock prices at bottom of cyclical trough, sees steady improvement in zircon demand

* sees 'strong production' in H2, no repeat of issues with power at MOMA mine