(Corrects ilmenite production to 574,500 (not 534,500) tonnes in third bullet point) DUBLIN, March 12 Kenmare Resources PLC : * FY 2012 revenues of $234.6 million (vs. Reuters forecast of 234.5 million) * FY profit after tax of $49.5 million for 2012 * 2011 ilmenite production 574,500 tonnes, zircon 46,900 tonnes * Says must pay deferred portion $96.5 million of subordinated debt before dividends can be declared * Zircon prices close to the bottom of price cycle, demand growth is expected to resume in 2013