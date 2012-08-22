European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
Aug 22 Irish miner Kenmare Resources Plc recorded a first-half profit as higher market prices boosted revenue.
Kenmare Resources, which mines ilmenite and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique, reported a pretax profit of $38.8 million for the six months ended June 30 compared with a pretax loss of $14.2 million a year earlier.
The company, which produced 276,600 tonnes of ilmenite and 23,600 tonnes of zircon for the first half.
Kenmare Resources, which produces rutile and ilmenite used in pigments and to make titanium, said in July that revenue for the period rose 95 percent to $109 million.
The company's shares, which fell 31 percent in the last six months, closed at 40 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 * British energy supplier Centrica said on Monday it has created a new venture called Centrica Innovations (CI) to identify and accelerate new technologies. * CI will deliver a new venture fund to invest in start-ups. Up 100 million pounds ($125 million) will be invested over the next five years. * CI will complement Centrica's existing business. It will identify and invest in technologies and ideas to deliver new products and services to its customers. * Europe's bigg