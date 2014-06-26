June 26 Kenmare Resources Plc
* Kenmare resources plc statement re possible offer
* Notes recent media comment and today's statement from
Iluka Resources Limited ("Iluka"), and confirms that it has
received an approach from Iluka
* Proposal received was based on a share for share exchange,
with no cash component, with Kenmare shareholders receiving
0.036 new Iluka shares for each Kenmare share they own
* Board of Kenmare has rejected Iluka's proposal, which it
believes does not recognise value inherent in moma as a
long-life, low-cost asset
* Kenmare shareholders will be kept informed of relevant
developments and in meantime are advised to take no action
* Offer for company's entire issued and to be issued share
capital
Further company coverage: