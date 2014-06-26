June 26 Kenmare Resources Plc

* Kenmare resources plc statement re possible offer

* Notes recent media comment and today's statement from Iluka Resources Limited ("Iluka"), and confirms that it has received an approach from Iluka

* Proposal received was based on a share for share exchange, with no cash component, with Kenmare shareholders receiving 0.036 new Iluka shares for each Kenmare share they own

* Board of Kenmare has rejected Iluka's proposal, which it believes does not recognise value inherent in moma as a long-life, low-cost asset

* Kenmare shareholders will be kept informed of relevant developments and in meantime are advised to take no action

* Offer for company's entire issued and to be issued share capital Further company coverage: