Dec 3 Kenmare Resources Plc

* Announces appointment of Ben Baxter as Chief Operations Officer

* Jacob Deysel, current COO, will step down from his position at end of year to pursue other opportunities

* Baxter joins Kenmare in early January 2015 from Rio Tinto, where he held role of general manager mining at Richards Bay Minerals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)