Dec 10 Kenmare Resources Plc :

* Kenmare Resources: statement regarding share price movement and lender engagement

* Appears in part prompted by concerns regarding ability of company to meet Jan. 31, 2015 budget requirement under debt amendment announced on Aug. 1, 2014

* Constructive discussions are continuing with a view to reaching agreement on amendment to terms of debt

* Will provide further updates in due course