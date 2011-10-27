* Ilmenite production 147,000 tonnes, up 5 pct vs Q2

* Zircon output up 17 pct to 11,200 tonnes

* Says Q3 production below capacity (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 27 Kenmare Resources Plc said third-quarter revenue rose strongly from the second quarter mainly on higher production and also helped by increased prices.

Ilmenite production was 147,000 tonnes, up 5 percent from the second quarter, while output of zircon grew 17 percent to 11,200 tonnes from its Moma mine in Mozambique.

However, it said overall production of heavy mineral concentrates was still below capacity due to difficulties operating in a clay-rich zone and because of teething problems associated with new equipment. Kenmare said it had since moved into more productive mining conditions.

The Irish mining firm said in August that it expects a dramatic boost to earnings next year when it will be able to capitalise on higher prices for its key products. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)