LONDON, Oct 27 Kenmare Resources Plc
said third-quarter revenue rose strongly from the second
quarter mainly on higher production and also helped by increased
prices.
Ilmenite production was 147,000 tonnes, up 5 percent from
the second quarter, while output of zircon grew 17 percent to
11,200 tonnes from its Moma mine in Mozambique.
However, it said overall production of heavy mineral
concentrates was still below capacity due to difficulties
operating in a clay-rich zone and because of teething problems
associated with new equipment. Kenmare said it had since moved
into more productive mining conditions.
The Irish mining firm said in August that it expects a
dramatic boost to earnings next year when it will be able to
capitalise on higher prices for its key products.
