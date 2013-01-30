BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
LONDON Jan 30 Kenmare Resources PLC : * 2012 production: 772,300 tonnes hmc; 574,400 tonnes ilmenite and 46,900
tonnes zircon * 680,800 tonnes of finished products shipped in 2012 * 40% increase in revenue to US$234.5 million (unaudited) in 2012 from US$167.5
million in 2011
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.