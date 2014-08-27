PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 13
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBLIN Aug 27 Kenmare Resources PLC : * Kenmre reports H1 net loss of US$31.8 million , EBITDA of
us$2.3million * Kenmre says ilmenite production up 47% on H1 2013 to 445,600 tonnes, zircon
up 12% to 21,400 tonnes
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 11 The chairman of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has said he was joking after telling an audience of aspiring non-executive directors (NED) that white men were "an endangered species" in UK boardrooms.
LONDON, March 13 Mobile operator Vodafone will create 2,100 new customer service jobs across Britain in the next two years as part of an investment drive to improve operations in its home market.