DUBLIN, April 9 Kenmare Resources PLC : * Produced 137,500 tonnes of ilmenite in Q1, up 11.2%, and 10,400 tonnes of

zircon, down 2.9%, * Ilmenite shipments in Q1 (48,500 tonnes), lower due to low stocks at year-end

and subdued market demand * Ilmenite shipments have picked up in the second quarter * markets for titanium feedstocks and zircon remain subdued, but signs of improvement in volume demand in both markets are becoming evident