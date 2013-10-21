Soccer-Liverpool appoint Moore as chief executive
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
Oct 21 Kenmare Resources PLC : * Kenmare Resources PLC : fire incident at Moma mine * No injuries were suffered as a result of the incident * Mining operations at mining pond A have been suspended * Production of final product from MSP will continue as normal, using large
Feb 27 Liverpool have named Peter Moore as chief executive to replace the departing Ian Ayre, the Premier League club announced in a statement on Monday.
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Iran, Libya and Nigeria remain exempt from OPEC production cuts