DUBLIN, Aug 25 Kenmare Resources expects a dramatic boost to earnings next year when it will be able to capitalise on higher prices for its key products, the Irish mining firm said on Thursday.

Kenmare, which mines ilmenite and zircon from its Moma mine in Mozambique, has not been able to take full advantage of price leaps due to existing contracts which run out at the end of this year.

"Unless there is a dramatic change in prices back down again... there will be a dramatic change in our revenue per tonne gained and therefore a huge difference in our EBITDA," Managing Director Michael Carvill told Reuters in an interview.

"We will suddenly see all of that unrealised market gain -- we get to capture that."

Kenmare saw prices for its ilmenite stocks increase by 30 percent during the first half of this year compared to a year ago but prices in the market leapt by 200 percent in the same period due to demand and a lack of capacity, Carvill said.

Ilmenite is mostly used to make titanium dioxide -- a pigment used in paints, plastics, paper, fabrics and inks and there is large demand for it from Asia.

Kenmare posted EBITDA of $19.7 million for the first half of this year compared to $4.3 million a year ago and Carvill signalled he was comfortable with market consensus for Kenmare's full year EBITDA of $85 million according to the mean estimate of six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/E/B/S.

Carvill declined to quantify how much EBITDA would increase by in 2012.

Kenmare is expanding the production potential of its Moma mine and Carvill said he expected full production at expanded capacity at the site, on the north east cost of Mazambique, from the end of next year.

The company is searching for a new chairman and Carvill said the board was talking to one prospective candidate at the moment.

Shares in the group, which is a member of the FTSE 250 mid cap index, were up 3.0 percent at 43 pence in morning trade. Its shares have risen by around a third since the start of the year. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Mike Nesbit)