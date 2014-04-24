DUBLIN, April 24 Kenmare Resources PLC : * Agreement reached to reschedule all sub debt that remains deferred as at July

31 2015 * Half deferred debt to be repaid in August 2019, balance in nine payments from

August 2015 to August 2019 * Assuming recovery in product prices, debt rescheduling debt will enable

dividend payments in due course * Ore mined up 81 percent to 7,543,000 tonnes in Q1, grade 4.21 percent versus

5.59 percent year ago * Will bring diesel-powered electricity generating plant on site as an

auxiliary power source