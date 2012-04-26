(In paragraph 4, corrects net income to $75.5 million from
$696.4 million, and year-ago net income to $64.7 million from
$614.8 million)
April 26 Industrial tools maker Kennametal Inc
posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong sales
in its aerospace and defense end markets, and raised the lower
end of its full-year profit forecast.
The company expects 2012 earnings of $3.80 to $3.90 per
share and sales growth of 10 percent to 11 percent.
It had earlier expected earnings of $3.70 to $3.90 per share
and sales growth of 10 to 12 percent.
Third-quarter net income rose to $75.5 million, or 93 cents
per share, from $64.7 million, or 77 cents per share, a year
ago.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)