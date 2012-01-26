(Follows alerts)

Jan 26 - Industrial tools maker Kennametal Inc posted second-quarter profit that beat market expectations on strong growth at its aerospace and defense divisions, and raised its outlook for fiscal 2012.

The company, which makes tools, engineered components and advanced materials used in production processes, said it now expects fiscal 2012 earnings of $3.70-$3.90 a share, up from its prior view of 3.60-$3.85 a share.

It now expects to grow its full-year sales by 10 percent to 12 percent, up from its earlier forecast of a 9 percent to 11 percent rise.

U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December to cap off a late-year rally in the sector, while a rise in new orders suggested decent momentum in 2012.

October-December net income rose sharply to $73.7 million, or 91 cents a share, from $43.5 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago. Sales grew 13 percent to $641.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 78 cents a share before special items, on a revenue of $641.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $43.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.