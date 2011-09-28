NEW YORK, Reuters (Sept 28) -- Industrial tool maker
Kennametal (KMT.N) affirmed its fiscal 2012 outlook, saying its
restructuring during the downturn and its diversification are
bolstering profits even as the global economy struggles.
Kennametal, sometimes called a pure play on global
industrial production, expects its streamlining and demand from
the industrial and transportation markets to drive growth above
industrial production.
"Our order book is very consistent with our guidance," of
double-digit growth this fiscal year, Chief Executive Carlos
Cardoso said in an interview after the Latrobe,
Pennsylvania-based company's analyst day presentation in New
York.
"The bright light is the industrial sector" in an otherwise
difficult economy, he said. "We went through two or three years
where people didn't buy things" and now need to replace aging
equipment.
Fifty-four percent of the company's business is outside of
the United States, he said, adding that product and geographic
diversity are helping to offset the shaky economy.
The company is nearing its goal of having North America,
Europe and Asia each account for a third of its sales.
In Europe, where financial markets and the economies are
turbulent, the company's biggest customer base is in relatively
strong performing countries, Cardoso said.
"When you look at European GDP and other indicators, of
course it doesn't look promising," he said. "Our biggest market
is Germany, which is booming right now."
The company maintained its forecast of $3.50 to $3.80
earnings per share on sales of $2.63 billion to $2.68 billion
for the current 2012 fiscal year, which ends next June.
It reported a record $2.98 adjusted EPS for fiscal 2011 on
$2,4 billion in sales.
Kennametal, which makes tools, engineered components and
advanced materials used in production processes, expects at
least 15 percent growth in operating margins and return on
invested capital during the fiscal year.
Kennametal's shares were down 4.3 percent to $33.25 in
early afternoon trading, having traded as high as $45.65 in
July.
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)