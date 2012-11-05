BRIEF-Carlisle Companies amends credit agreement to increase lenders' commitment to $1 bln
* On February 21, 2017, entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
Nov 5 Kennametal Inc on Friday sold $400 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KENNAMETAL AMT $400 MLN COUPON 2.65 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.867 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.671 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Latin American currencies weakened on Friday, weighed down by falling commodity prices and uncertainty over U.S. economic policy. China-listed iron ore futures dropped more than 2 percent after a rapid rally, hammering assets from exporters of basic metals. Oil prices also fell as U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week. Currencies from oil-producers Mexico and Colombia weakened 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.