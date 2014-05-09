(Adds detail)
LONDON May 9 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate
has agreed to buy two Irish property portfolios for 472
million euros ($654 million)comprising of shops, offices and
homes, its first foray into Ireland since it floated on the
stock market earlier this year.
The unit, an arm of U.S. real estate investment fund
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, said on Friday that the
completion of the two acquisitions will bring its investments up
to 54 office, industrial, retail and multi-family properties
across the UK and Ireland, as well as a portfolio of UK loans.
The latest deals include a portfolio of residential and
commercial properties located in Dublin for 88.1 million euros,
and another portfolio of office and retail properties across
Dublin and Cork for 391.4 million euros.
"Our first Irish acquisitions are complementary to our
growing portfolio, and reinforce our investment strategy to
invest in value-add assets within markets with strong
fundamentals and high return potential," Director Mary Ricks
said.
When it announced its stock market listing in February,
Kennedy Wilson said it would target investments across Europe
that would generate a total return of 15 percent.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
