LONDON May 9 Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate has agreed to buy two Irish property portfolios for 472 million euros ($654 million)comprising of shops, offices and homes, its first foray into Ireland since it floated on the stock market earlier this year.

The unit, an arm of U.S. real estate investment fund Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, said on Friday that the completion of the two acquisitions will bring its investments up to 54 office, industrial, retail and multi-family properties across the UK and Ireland, as well as a portfolio of UK loans.

The latest deals include a portfolio of residential and commercial properties located in Dublin for 88.1 million euros, and another portfolio of office and retail properties across Dublin and Cork for 391.4 million euros.

"Our first Irish acquisitions are complementary to our growing portfolio, and reinforce our investment strategy to invest in value-add assets within markets with strong fundamentals and high return potential," Director Mary Ricks said.

When it announced its stock market listing in February, Kennedy Wilson said it would target investments across Europe that would generate a total return of 15 percent. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by James Davey)